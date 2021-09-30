Bond set at $1 million for alleged carjacker accused of dragging Houston mom to her death

The mom was waiting to pick up her teen daughter up from a church daycare where she worked when the suspect forced his way into her car.

HOUSTON — Marcus Brock, the 55-year-old man accused of a carjacking on Uvalde that led to the death of a Houston mom, waived his first court appearance overnight.

A judge in the case has set his bond at $1 million. He's charged with capital murder.

The victim, 44-year-old Jessica Garza, was a mother of three, her family says.

There's a growing memorial to her where the crime ended her life on Tuesday. Authorities say the mom was waiting to pick up her daughter in the parking lot of Uvalde Baptist Church.

That's when Brock, who had just allegedly stolen a cell phone at a nearby auto parts store, ran across the street, jumped in the mom's vehicle and took off.

Garza appeared to get tangled in her seatbelt. She was dragged several blocks as the suspect hit cars along the way.

It's a horrible death that has become a never-ending nightmare for the victim's daughter.

"She just says she can't get it out of her mind. That she just keeps thinking about it and replaying it like a nightmare over and over again," says Father Christopher Shackelford from Saint Andrews Catholic Church.

Brock's next court appearance is set for Friday.

