Houston man sentenced to 40 years in prison for beating girlfriend to death in 2018

The sentence for Marcus D. Lockett, 36, was handed down on Monday. He was convicted of murder for the 2018 death of his girlfriend, 31-year-old Latara Sanders.

HOUSTON — A Houston man has been sentenced to four decades in prison for beating his girlfriend to death in 2018.

Marcus D. Lockett, 36, learned his sentence on Monday.

He was convicted of murder for the 2018 beating death of his girlfriend, 31-year-old Latara Sanders.

“Far too often we see cases like this, in which domestic violence turns into a murder,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “In general, domestic violence escalates, and that’s why we work to get victims any help they need at the first sign of violence.”

Lockett killed Sanders on Aug. 6, 2018, after being in a relationship with her for nearly two decades.

“They were in a relationship for over 18 years,” Assistant District Attorney Helen Le, who prosecuted the case with William Orr, said. “We often don’t know everything that happens behind closed doors, like in this case, but this is the worst-case scenario of what can happen in domestic violence cases.”

Two days after she was killed, Sanders' family members became concerned when they couldn't reach her or Lockett. When they showed up at the couple's house in the 5600 block of Yale Street, they found her body.

Lockett was interviewed a few days later after his mother called the police and told them her son and Sanders had gotten into a fight and "it had gone too far."

Lockett was convicted by a Harris County jury late last week in a four-day trial. After his conviction, he asked to be sentenced by the judge instead of the jury.

On Monday, District Judge Brian Warren handed down the 40-year sentence.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

24-hour hotlines

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Text for help

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.