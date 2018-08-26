HOUSTON - A man's body was found on the side of the road in north Houston Friday evening, according to deputies.

The Houston Police Department said the man was shot in the chest and possibly dumped near Birnamwood Blvd. and E. Richey Road.

HPD Homicide is investigating a DOA at 20800 Birnamwood Blvd. #hounews



The suspicious death call came in at around 7 p.m. A few witnesses discovered the body and told police they saw a group of males hanging around the area around 6:30 p.m.

Police found a few shell casings near the scene but it is unclear if the man was shot there. Detectives say the shell casings appear to be old.

Th victim remains unidentified but police say he appears to be in his early-20s and is Hispanic.

If you know anything about this scene or the suspects, police urge you to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477

