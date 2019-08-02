HOUSTON — A man was found dead next to a car with a small girl inside outside a northwest Harris County apartment complex, deputies say.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded late Thursday night to the 11600 block of Veterans Memorial.

A neighbor called 911 after hearing gunshot, investigators said. When deputies arrived at the scene they found the man dead next to a car in the parking lot.

Deputies then found a small child inside of the car. The 2-year-old girl did not appear to be physically harmed. It's believed she is the daughter of the victim.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the child is in their custody until she can be reunited with her mother.

Investigators did not immediately determine a motive for the shooting, nor has a suspect description been released.