HOUSTON – Police are looking for a driver who managed to get away from officers during a chase in north Houston Monday afternoon.

The suspect got away after causing a three car accident near the 7000 block of TC Jester Blvd. One person was sent to the hospital.

KHOU 11 talked to one of the other drivers who got hit.

"He bounced off me and went into oncoming traffic and hit a woman head on," said the driver.

The driver said he thought it was one person in the suspect's car but he heard it may have been two people.

Police have not confirmed if they are looking for two suspects.

It is unclear how the chase got started in the first place.

This is a developing story.

