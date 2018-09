HOUSTON - Deputies are looking for a suspect who escaped custody in downtown Houston Thursday morning.

Jaquaylyn Momon, 21, was under arrest for aggravated assault was at the Harris County Civil Courthouse when he escaped.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office and Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen's Office are looking for him right now.

Momon is described as a black male, 5'8" and 130 lbs. Deputies said he has distinguishing tattoos on his neck.

Anyone who sees Momon is urged to call 911.

