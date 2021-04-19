Manhunt over for accused Austin shooter, arrested along 290 in Manor

Three people were killed in an "active attack" in northwest Austin Sunday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities captured 41-year-old Stephen Broderick early Monday near Manor, just north of Austin, after receiving a 911 call about a man walking along Highway 290.

Note: the video in this story is from an earlier broadcast before the suspect was in custody

He was taken into custody without incident, our sister station KVUE reports.

Broderick is a former sheriff's deputy accused in an "active attack" in northwest Austin on Sunday. He remained "at large" for a day, but police said they believed the killings were an isolated domestic situation with no risk to the general public.

Three people were killed in Sunday's attack.

KVUE's Tony Plohetski reported the shooting scene was at an apartment — nearby residents were asked to shelter-in-place at the time. When officers arrived, said they located three people who were injured.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the individuals had suffered gunshot wounds and medics performed CPR, but all three died shortly after.

Chacon said the victims were two women and one man.

Records showed Broderick has a pending felony charge for sexual assault of a child. He was booked in jail last June and was released 16 days later after posting bail, according to KVUE's partners at the Austin American-Statesman. The Travis County District Attorney’s office announced April 18 it had filed a motion to revoke that bond.