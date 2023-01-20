HPD: Man on bicycle zip ties N. Houston business owner, steals employees' Christmas bonuses

The robbery happened on December 16. Police need your help to make an arrest.

HOUSTON — Houston police need your help to find the guy they say went into a north Houston business last month, robbed the owner at gunpoint and made off with employees’ Christmas bonuses.

It happened on December 16 at the business on Bostic, just east of Jensen. The business owner said he was working at his desk when the man barged in and pointed a gun at him. The man told the business owner, in Spanish, to get on the ground, then tied him up with zip ties, police said.

The man was then able to find what the business owner said were his employees’ Christmas bonuses in individual envelopes. The man took the bonuses and also took the business owner’s wallet before taking off, police reported.

If you know anything about this robbery, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston. That number is 713-222-TIPS. You could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward if your information leads to someone being charged or arrested.