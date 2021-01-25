x
Man, woman wounded in drive-by shooting outside store in Third Ward

HOUSTON — Houston police were investigating a double shooting in Third Ward late Sunday.

It happened in front of a convenience store in the 3300 block of Anita shortly before midnight.

Police said someone drove by and opened fire, shooting up a vehicle in the process.

A woman was walking in front of the store and was wounded. A man was also hit, and he arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

The shooting is under investigation — no further details have been released.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information that could help police.

    

