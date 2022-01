Both victims were shot in the head, deputies confirmed. This is a developing story.

TOMBALL, Texas — Homicide investigators are on scene of a man and woman found shot to death in a Tomball neighborhood.

Both victims were shot in the head, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

This scene is in the 12500 block of Pavilion Court.

No other injuries have been reported, and it's unknown if officials are looking for any suspects at this time.

We are working to gather more details on this developing story.

Check back for updates.

Pct 4 Deputy Constables responded to a call at the 12500 blk of Pavillion Ct (Tomball area). Arriving units found an adult male and female deceased at the scene. Homicide/CSU investigators are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Y2M1LkjnFT — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 7, 2022