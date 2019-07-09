HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and woman were found dead Friday in a travel trailer in Channelview.

Homicide investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched for a welfare check in the 16800 block of Laurelwood Drive and that's when they discovered the man and woman had been shot to death.

Investigators are not sure what led to the shooting and don't have a description of the suspect.

People who live in the area are being interviewed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

