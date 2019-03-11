HOUSTON — A man and woman are recovering in the hospital after police said they were hit by a suspected drunk driver who had young children in his car.

This happened late Saturday night in the 100 block of Aldine Bender Road.

Houston police said the man and woman were trying to cross the roadway and was hit by a white Chevrolet Tahoe that was going about 50 mph.

At last check the man is stable and the woman is in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the Tahoe left the scene, but police said his family convinced him to return. According to witnesses, he had been drinking before the accident.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said the driver is facing 5 charges, including driving while intoxicated, endangering a child and failure to stop and render aid.

Investigators did not say how many children were in the car but said there were not car seats inside the car.

The DA's office said more charges are pending, and they strongly believe intoxication played a role in this crash.

Investigators also learned the driver had a felony warrant out for past DWI.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

