This is an ongoing investigation.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A man and woman were found shot to death in a parking garage Sunday in The Woodlands.

This happened in the 2200 block of Riva Row.

Information is limited at this time, but Montgomery County deputies said there seems to be no threat to the public.

It's unclear if deputies are looking for any suspects.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back for updates.