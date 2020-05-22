The firefighter union identified the dead couple as Houston Fire Department Capt. Joe Robinson and Briana Wilson.

ROSHARON, Texas — Brazoria County sheriff's deputies say a man and a woman were found dead in a home in northern Rosharon Friday afternoon.

A toddler -- whom investigators said is 1 to 2 years old -- was found in the home unharmed.

It's not clear what their relationship is or who the child may belong to.

The home is located in the 12700 block of Rio Nueces, which appears on maps in Rosharon.

Family members called law officers when they became concerned, Brazoria County officials said.

Deputies went inside the home in the 12700 block of Rio Nueces and found the man and woman dead.

HPFFA President Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton released the following statement: “Houston firefighters are stunned by the deaths of Joe Robinson and Briana Warren. We extend condolences to their families and friends and to the B-shift crew at HFD Station 48. Joe served the city for more than 15 years before this tragedy. This is a terribly sad, but urgent reminder that we should watch out for and take care of our family members and friends in distress. Whether for line-of-duty behavioral health issues or other life challenges, help is available – no matter what. Please keep the Robinson and Warren families and everyone affected by their tragic deaths in your thoughts and prayers."

A weapon was found in the home, but deputies aren't saying what type.

Investigators say they are not looking for a suspect in the case.

No other information was made immediately available.

KHOU 11 has reached out the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office for more details.

