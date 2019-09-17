HOUSTON — A suspect is in custody after police say he led them on a chase across town and then jumped from a bridge onto the Eastex freeway overnight.

The suspect driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning. Houston police say he likely broke his leg but he already had a cast on the other leg prior to jumping off the bridge.

Police say it all started when an officer tried to pull that driver over near the Eastex Freeway and the 610 North Loop. He refused to stop and tried to lose the officers.

Police trailed as the driver led them towards downtown, then away from downtown, then over by Interstate 45 and Scott Street.

He eventually he crashed near Leeland and Hamilton streets. That's when the driver hopped out of the car jumped off the bridge onto the main lanes of the Eastex.

Once the suspect was down there, he was immobilized. Police blocked off the highway and fortunately that man wasn't hit by any traffic down on the Eastex.

The suspect driver is faces charges ranging from evading arrest to possible driving while intoxicated. Officers say they found open beer cans and a pistol in his car.

