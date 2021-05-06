Louisiana man brings condoms, wine coolers to Houston with plans to have sex with child, Pct. One says

Investigators say Keith Cooley, 63, thought he was messaging a 14-year-old girl but it was actually a Precinct One deputy.

HOUSTON — A Lake Charles man drove to Houston to have sex with an underage girl, according to the Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office.

Instead of a 14-year-old girl, Keith Cooley was surprised to learn he'd been communicating with an investigator with the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Deputies say Cooley, 63, brought condoms and wine coolers to Houston where he rented a hotel room.

Authorities said he began chatting with the investigator posing as the teenage girl in mid-April. Cooley allegedly shared explicit photos of himself and said he wanted to have sex.

Cooley is charged with two felony counts of online solicitation of a minor and felony attempted sexual assault of a child.