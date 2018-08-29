HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man who was part of a local crime ring was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Aron Alexi Herrera Munguia, 29, was sentenced after pleading guilty to rape and robbery. He was the sixth member of the gang called "Los Tumbadores," slang for "Knock Off Men" in Spanish.

The convicted men, all in their 20s or early 30s, are from Honduras. The DA's Office says the men chose victims who they thought would have cash on them and be too afraid to call police and risk getting arrested or being deported.

“They thought they could operate with impunity as they preyed on their own people,” District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

Munguia was part of an attack with two other members of the gang in which the men wore masks and sneaked into a home and attacked two women who owned a bar.

The other five members of the gang included, Marcos Antonio Olivares Calderon, 36, Eledis Fernandez, 38, and Nelson Rodriguez, 33, aka Oscar Ardon, Carlos Ortega, 25, and Eder Murillo, 26.

Calderon, Fernandez, and Rodriguez were all sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of a cocaine dealer shot to death during a home-invasion robbery, the DA's Office said.

Ortega was sentenced to 25 years after being convicted of aggravated robbery for the attack of a taco truck owner. Murillo was sentenced to 15 years for his role in that attack, which was a home invasion.

Ogg stressed that regardless of a person’s immigration status, they should not fear reporting a crime.

“We do not ask victims of violence how they came to the United States,” she said. “We treat everyone equally when it comes to seeking justice.”

Those who participated in catching the convicted criminals included the Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, the Texas Anti-Gang Center in Houston and other agencies.

© 2018 KHOU