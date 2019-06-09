HOUSTON — A man who served as a U.S. Marine was arrested after police say he was found with an unregistered gun suppressor, or silencer, and paper on school shootings.

Rick Montealvo, 28, is charged with felony offense of possessing a prohibited weapon, court documents state.

Houston police say on Thursday around 1:30 a.m., officers were patrolling in the area of North Shepherd and Victory when they saw a green F-150 truck not displaying a license plate in rear.

The officers pulled the truck over a conducted traffic stop.

The driver, Montealvo, advised he had multiple firearms in cab of vehicle, court records state. The officers spotted a tan AR-15 style assault rifle wedged in between driver’s seat and center console with the muzzle of rifle pointing downward into driver floorboard.

The officers had Montealvo step out of the truck for safety, including assisting him unbuckling his seat belt due to the rifle being in direct contact with the buckle, court documents state.

Montealvo told police he did not have his driver’s license on him, and he was detained as they investigated. Court documents state that officer discovered Montealvo had 12 active municipal warrants out of city of Houston, so he was placed under arrest.

Police say they were given verbal consent to search the truck, and they discovered the rifle had a black suppressor on the end of the barrel.

Court documents state one of the officers knew that the owner of any suppressor must have a tax stamp showing the suppressor is registered with ATF or the owner would be in violation of the law by possessing a prohibited weapon.

The officer confirmed through an ATF database that Montealvo did not have a suppressor registered, court records state. The officer noted that it also did not have a serial number.

Montealvo served as U.S. Marine for five years and has an extensive mental health history, according to court records.

Court records state that during the search officers found papers inside the vehicle stating something to the effect of, “They say I’m the white boy who shoots up schools,” along with poems talking about death.

Police say Montealvo also had a sniper canopy, camo tactical gear, and a 'military screening system' to hide underneath making someone undetectable from an aerial view.

Montealvo told a judge that he works private security and that is the reason for all the tactical gear.

Montealvo is being held on a $200,000 bond.

