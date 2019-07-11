HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published in 2013*

Raymond Lazarine, who was accused of shooting and killing his wife in 2013, was convicted of murder Thursday, the Harris County DA's office said.

Lazarine, then 62, shot his 63-year-old wife Deborah Lazarine multiple times in the living room of their house located on Dillon Street, police said at the time.

The Lazarines' adult son told police investigators that Raymond Lazarine told him he had a dream that he had shot his wife. The son said when he arrived at the couple's home, he found Deborah Lazarine dead on the floor, with shell casings nearby.

He said he found his father in the bedroom with a gun nearby.

When police arrived, Raymond Lazarine was taken into custody without incident.

Houston police said Lazarine has no previous criminal record. Police said there is no known motive and no prior record of domestic violence calls to the home.

The couple had been married for more than 20 years and owned a commercial electricity contracting business: Ray Lazarine A/C and Electric.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM