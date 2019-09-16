HOUSTON — Rogelio Alberto Guardado, 72, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said he ran over his ex-girlfriend four times, seriously injuring her.

Guardado ran over the woman in his work truck late in the evening of Sept. 11, 2016, Ogg said in a statement, after he slashed her car tires at her apartment in the 6700 block of Long Drive in southeast Houston.

“He tried to kill her and she wouldn’t die,” Ogg said in the statement. “Domestic violence fuels our murder rate. We are lucky she was strong enough to survive this horror.”

Witnesses tried to intervene and Guardado fled, but not before running over the woman four times, Ogg said.

The woman suffered a laundry list of injuries and spent months in the hospital. She was wheelchair-bound for two years during her recovery, Ogg said.

Guardado pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a family member causing serious bodily injury. As part of the plea agreement, District Judge Hazel Jones sentenced him to 20 years in prison. Under state law, he will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least half the sentence.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM