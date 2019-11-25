HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are hoping the public can help identify a man who they said shot another man after cutting in front of him at a west Harris County gas station in October.

Harris County Sherrif's Office deputies said a 54-year-old man was waiting in line at the Chevron Food Mart in the 10900 block of W. Little York on Oct. 10 around 5 p.m. when another man walked ahead of him and attempted to buy some items.

Authorities said a verbal altercation turned physical and the man who cut pulled out a gun and shot the 54-year-old man in the upper torso. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The shooter then ran from the store.

Part of the incident was caught on surveillance video.

Deputies described the suspect as being between 18 and 22 years old, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 160 to 170 pounds. At the time of the shooting, he had a large black or brown Afro hairstyle and a slight mustache and goatee.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online here. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the charging and/or arrest of the shooter.

