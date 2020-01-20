HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County authorities said a man was shot in the head multiple times before he was struck by multiple vehicles in the middle of a west Harris County road last weekend.

On Sunday, around 2 a.m., authorities said the victim was struck by at least three vehicles in the 7200 block of Sugarland Howell Road.

On Monday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez revealed that the victim was shot in the head multiple times before he was struck by the vehicles.

The discovery was made by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science and Gonzalez made the announcement on Monday.

Authorities said the first two vehicles that struck the victim left the scene. The driver of the third vehicle that struck the victim remained at the scene.

The victim's identity hasn't been revealed, but it's believed he is in his 20s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A gun, ammunition and money were found in the victim's jacket pocket, authorities said.

It's not clear where the victim was coming from or where he was shot.

