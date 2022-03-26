Sketch released of man wanted in sexual assault case in Fort Bend County

A woman said she was attacked by a young man on Tuesday. The FBCSO released a sketch drawing of the suspect.

FRESNO, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is calling on the public to help find a man wanted for a sexual assault case.

The sheriff's office said the attack was reported on Tuesday. A woman said she was assaulted by a man in Fresno.

She was walking by a pond in the Estates of Teal Run when a man tackled her to the ground. Officials say the suspect assaulted her then ran off in an unknown direction.

The woman called police when she got home.

A sketch of the suspect was released by the Sheriff's Office. Deputies say he could be about 18 to 19 years old, weighing around 185 pounds and standing at 5-feet-6 inches tall. He also had his hair in a dread-like style that stopped right above his ears.

The suspect was wearing a red polo style shirt, dark colored pants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information should call FBCSO at 281-341-4686. You could also call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.

Information that leads to the apprehension and filing of charges on the suspect(s) involved, could earn you up to $5,000 in cash rewards.