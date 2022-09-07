WANTED: Man accused of molesting child for more than a year on the run, HPD says

The child told officers the sexual abuse happened from Nov. 30, 2020, to Feb. 18.

HOUSTON — A man accused of child sex abuse is wanted in Houston.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division are asking for your help to find Ricardo Garcia who is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Police on Friday, Feb. 22, Houston police received a report of sexual abuse. During the investigation, the child told officers the sexual abuse happened from Nov. 30, 2020, to Feb. 18.

Though no picture has been released, Garcia is described as a Hispanic man, 33 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

A warrant was issued for Garcia’s arrest Tuesday.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.