Houston police searching for murder suspect in case from almost four decades ago

Jarik Wattanachotpinyo is wanted in connection to the shooting death of a man on Nov. 7, 1983.

HOUSTON — Houston police continue to search for a man accused of murder almost four decades ago.

Jarik Wattanachotpinyo has been on the run since Nov. 7, 1983.

That’s the date when investigators said the suspect fatally shot a man inside an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Rolido Drive.

Waattanachotpinyo quickly identified as the killer and charged with murder after the shooting, police said.

Today, the suspect is 58 years old. He stands at 5-foot-8 and weighs around 135 pounds. He has black eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.