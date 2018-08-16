HOUSTON - Harris County Precinct 5 deputies are searching for a man they say shot at another driver on the Sam Houston Parkway in an apparent road rage incident.

They say around 8 p.m. on Aug. 6, the 18-year-old victim was driving home southbound in the 9400 block of West Sam Houston Parkway South near Bissonnet when a man in a white SUV pulled up beside him, waved a handgun and started tailing the victim’s car.

According to deputies, the suspect fired one shot at the victim’s car, shattered the back window, went through the driver’s seat and hit the dashboard, narrowly missing the driver. He steered to safety and called 911 as the suspect continued on the freeway.

Deputies describe the suspect as a white male in his mid-20s with brown hair and a tattoo on the right side of his face. They say a white female, age 20 to 22 years old, was riding in an older white Chevrolet SUV with the suspect.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact investigator Chad Seidel at (281) 463-6666 ot submit a tip online.

