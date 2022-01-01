Man caught on camera torching Houston nightclub in Sept.

HOUSTON — A man accused of setting fire to a Houston nightclub earlier this year is being sought by authorities in connection with the arson.
Investigators on Friday released photos of the man involved.
He drilled a hole into the back door of the business in the 9300 block of Richmond Avenue on Sept. 4, poured gasoline into the hole, and set it on fire, authorities said.
The man, described as white or Hispanic with a medium build, took off in a white early-model GMC pick-up truck with a commercial-type camper attached.
Crime Stoppers and the Houston Arson Bureau are asking for your help to find the man.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.