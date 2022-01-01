Man caught on camera torching Houston nightclub in Sept.

The man drilled a hole into the Richmond Avenue club's backdoor, poured gasoline inside, and ignited it.

HOUSTON — A man accused of setting fire to a Houston nightclub earlier this year is being sought by authorities in connection with the arson.

Investigators on Friday released photos of the man involved.

He drilled a hole into the back door of the business in the 9300 block of Richmond Avenue on Sept. 4, poured gasoline into the hole, and set it on fire, authorities said.

The man, described as white or Hispanic with a medium build, took off in a white early-model GMC pick-up truck with a commercial-type camper attached.