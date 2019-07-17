CROSBY, Texas — Violent crime investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in the robbery of a local phone store.

The robbery occurred around 3:30 p.m. May 28 at the T-Mobile store in the 14400 block of F.M. 2100 in Crosby.

Investigators said the man went to a display of cellphones tried to cut a security cable. When store employees attempted to stop the theft, the man threatened the employee with the cutting tool, officials said.

After taking the cellphone, the man allegedly pushed an employee who tried to stop him from leaving the store and ran to a silver sedan with two other people. The sedan is believed to be a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information relating to this is urged to call the HCSO Violent Crime unit at (713) 274-9100.

