HOUSTON — Police officials are asking for the public's help in finding a man who they said may have tried to abduct a 10-year-old girl at Katy Park this weekend.

Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said investigators want to "discuss the encounter" with the man.

According to Heap, the man approached the girl around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at the park ing the 24900 block of Morton Road, offering to help get a bug off her shirt and telling her repeatedly that he wasn't going to hurt her.

The girl's father tracked the man as he left in a red Toyota Highlander (pictured above). Heap said the man told the girl's father that he didn't do anything wrong.

Precinct 5 deputies discovered the license plate on the man's vehicle did not match the vehicle to which it belonged, but the car does have some notable characteristics, including a "Who Dat" sticker on the rear window and a bike rack.

Heap said the suspect is described as being a large, white male around 6 feet tall and weighing 220-240 pounds. He has brown hair and a salt-and-pepper beard. He was wearing eyeglasses and a blue-gray shirt at the time of the incident.

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident, but Precinct 5 deputies would like to find the man.

If you recognize this vehicle or have any information which may help with the investigation, Constable Heap asks you to contact Investigator Chad Seidel at 281-463-6666 or let them know through their online crime tips webpage.

There have been no further reports of similar encounters in this area, but extra deputies have been assigned to patrol this park and others in the area.

