HOUSTON - Police need the public's help in locating a man wanted for questioning after a mother was hit and killed by a truck in southeast Houston early Sunday morning.

Rigoberto Alexander Escobar, believed to be in his 30s, is suspected of running over his ex-girlfriend, Dixa Rios, 38, at least three times but he has not been charged.

The Houston Police Department said Rios was pronounced dead at the scene after someone driving a truck intentionally struck her and others around her in the 5200 block of Telephone Road.

Adan Salgado, 36, Celso Velasquez, 32, and Maneesh Roberts, 46, were all taken to area hospitals with possible broken bones.

HPD homicide investigators responding to a scene in 5200 block of Telephone Road. Suspect drove into a small crowd of people before fleeing the scene. One person is dead, others have been transported to area hospitals. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 3, 2018

Police said Escobar may have seen Rios crossing the street towards JoJo's Club. Escobar is believed to be driving a 2002 to 2005 silver or beige Ford F-150 pickup truck with Texas license plate GTJ-7427.

If you have any information on Escobar's whereabouts or on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

