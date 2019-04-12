SUGAR LAND, Texas — A man wanted for a murder in Sugar Land was found last week in Las Vegas.

Sugar Land detectives said Treveon James Young, 24, is wanted for the Aug. 31 murder of a convenience store clerk. Officials said he was located at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas under an assumed name after receiving a tip from Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers.

Police arrested Young and charged him with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and grand theft auto.

Young is accused of entering the WB Food Mart in the 13000 block of West Bellfort with two other men and shooting employee Hamid Lakhani, 63. Lakhani was found on the store’s floor with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

License plate recognition cameras helped detectives identify the suspects’ car and led to the arrests of Young, two 16-year-old males and Kameryn Lamisha James, 17, who police say drove the getaway car.

Young will be extradited to Fort Bend County.

