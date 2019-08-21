MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The man wanted for inappropriately touching girls at Walmart stores in Montgomery County has been arrested.

Officials Ryan Reding, 28, was found on an oil platform off the Port Aransas coast. They said he is from Baytown and was arrested in Chambers County.

Deputies said the first alleged incident happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Walmart at 1025 Sawdust Road in Spring. They said the suspect inappropriately touched a girl in the greeting card section at the store.

According to deputies, the suspect drove to the Walmart at 10001 Woodlands Parkway in The Woodlands just before 9 p.m. and inappropriately groped another girl getting school supplies.

Reding now faces charges of indecency with a child.

