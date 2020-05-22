Have you seen him? Man accused of sexually assaulting a child last summer

Gabriel Cesar Chavez, 30, is accused of assaulting a child in the 3900 block of South Shaver Street. During the investigation, police said the victim made and outcry of sexual abuse.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.