The Harris County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man wanted for sexually assaulting a child back in May.

Deputies said the man abducted the child while she was on a walking trail in the Longwoood Village neighborhood. He then assaulted and raped her, according to HCSO.

The neighborhood is near Little Cypress Creek and Louetta Road.

The suspect is described as a white man with an average build. He has gray hair and a possible tattoo on his right arm near his bicep.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man wanted for sexually assaulting a child back in May.

HCSO

Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to call HCSO at 713-830-3250.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM