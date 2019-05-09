CHANNELVIEW, Texas — Harris County deputies need help locating a 19-year-old who is wanted for capital murder.

On Thursday, July 17, George Ramiro Burgos, along with four other men allegedly broke into a Channelview home in the 16000 block of Pecan Street.

During the incident, the homeowner and one suspect were killed during a shootout.

Three suspects were taken into custody. Burgos is still on the run.

George Ramiro Burgos, 19, is wanted for capital murder

HCSO

Burgos was described as a Hispanic male who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and short brown hair and possibly has a thin mustache.

Anyone with information on Burgos whereabouts is urged to call the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-294-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of Burgos.

