Man wanted after accused of murdering pregnant wife at their apartment in Houston's south side

HOUSTON — Police are looking for a man accused of killing his pregnant wife Saturday at their apartment in Houston's south side.

The man has been identified as 39-year-old David Nathan Willis. He has been charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting his wife Andrea Williams, 39.

At about 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Houston police went to the couple's home in the 3700 block of Southmore Boulevard after a family member heard there was a possible disturbance at their apartment.

Officers knocked on the couple's door but didn't get a response. So fearing something was wrong, the officers got a key from the apartment property manager so they can do a welfare check.

When officers got inside the apartment they found Williams had been shot and she was unresponsive.

Paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced her dead.

After further investigation, police identified Willis as a suspect and the next day a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police do not have any idea on Willis' whereabouts but said he is considered armed and dangerous. They said he has relatives in Thibodeaux and Lafayette, Louisiana.

If you have any information on this case or know where Willis is, Houston police ask that you call the homicide unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

