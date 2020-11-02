HOUSTON — A man faces animal cruelty charges after two dogs were found dead in an apartment in November 2018.

Ryan Dean Hershey, 32, surrendered Feb. 4. He was wanted on three charges of animal cruelty.

According to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, the charges were filed in June related to a case that Precinct 1 animal cruelty investigators began working on Nov. 14, 2018.

On that day, investigators said they were called to an apartment complex located in the 15400 block of Point Northwest Boulevard in Houston after neighbors reported a foul odor coming from one of the units.

Deputies said one dog was discovered dead inside a wire crate. A second dog was also found dead inside the apartment. There was no evidence of water being accessible to either dog prior to their deaths.

Several live, bearded dragons were also discovered in the apartment, investigators said. No food or water was available in their aquariums.

Hershey has posted $100 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Please call the Precinct 1 Animal Cruelty Hotline at 832-927-1659 if you suspect someone has abandoned, abused or neglected an animal.

Office of Constable Alan Rosen, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Ryan Dean Hershey, 32, surrendered February 4, 2020. He was wanted o... n three charges of animal cruelty. The charges were filed in June related to a case that Precinct One animal cruelty investigators began working on November 14, 2018.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter