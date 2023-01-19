WANTED: Man attempts to steal purse from woman leaving Houston convenience store

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a robbery by force (purse snatching). On Friday, January 6, 2023 at around 9:20 am, the complainant was leaving a convenience store and was walking in front of the parking lot when an unknown male suddenly grabbed her purse from behind her. The complainant stated that she refused to let of her strap, so the suspect threw her to the ground while yelling at her to give up her purse. The suspect then gave up and took off running when he was unsuccessful in gaining control of the purse. Houston PD #26056-23 Suspect description: Hispanic male, medium build, thin goatee, gray colored hoodie with the Houston Texans logo, light colored jeans (blue or gray), a black beanie cap, black ankle socks, and white colored low top Nike tennis shoes. Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.