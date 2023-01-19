WANTED: Man attempts to steal purse from woman leaving Houston convenience store

The woman refused to let go of her purse, even after being thrown to the ground, so the man gave up and ran away.
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a man who tried to steal a woman's purse as she was leaving a convenience store.
This happened on Jan. 6 and it was all caught on camera.
Police said the woman was walking in the parking lot when a man, who was seen on video trailing behind her, suddenly grabbed her purse. The woman said she refused to let go of her strap so the man threw her to the ground while yelling at her to let go, police said.
The man couldn't pry it out of her hands so he finally gave up and took off running.
Police described him as having a medium build with a thin goatee. He was wearing a gray-colored hoodie with the Houston Texas logo and light-colored jeans, possibly blue or gray, police said. He also had on a black beanie cap, black ankle socks and white-colored low-top Nike sneakers.
Anyone who can help police identify this man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Any information that leads to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. You can also submit tips online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
