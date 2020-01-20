HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was transported by Life Flight after being shot in west Harris County Sunday night.

This happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 13700 block of Garden Springs.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call at that time and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. He was then airlifted to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Details are limited at this time, but deputies believe the shooting could have been drug-related after finding a large bag of marijuana at the scene. It is not clear if the shooting was the result of a narcotics transaction.

Investigators say the investigating into the shooting is ongoing and did not release a suspect description.

