HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was transported by Life Flight after being shot in west Harris County Sunday night.
This happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 13700 block of Garden Springs.
Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call at that time and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. He was then airlifted to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
Details are limited at this time, but deputies believe the shooting could have been drug-related after finding a large bag of marijuana at the scene. It is not clear if the shooting was the result of a narcotics transaction.
Investigators say the investigating into the shooting is ongoing and did not release a suspect description.
