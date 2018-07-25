HOUSTON - A man was tied up by his own family members in a home invasion in southeast Houston Tuesday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The home is on Dickens Road near Old Spanish Trail and MLK Boulevard.

Officers detained five men after neighbors called 911 when they saw the men force their way into the home.

The man was taken to the hospital by paramedics on the scene. His condition is unknown.

Investigators said it looks like it all stemmed from a dispute over the former homeowner's will and who actually owns the home now.

At this time, there is no word on charges.

© 2018 KHOU