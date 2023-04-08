Man thrown to the ground, robbed in front of west Houston store after leaving bank

Video show the victim being tackled at a store along Fondren and the Westpark Tollway

HOUSTON — Houston police released video Friday that they want you to see. It shows a man being tackled and robbed as he walked into a west Houston convenience store. The victim said he had just come from a bank.

The video is from June 21 at around 2 p.m. outside the store along Fondren near the Westpark Tollway. The victim said someone came from behind, threw him to the ground, then grabbed a money bag the victim was holding, ran back to a newer-model GMC Yukon and took off. Police said the license plate on the Yukon was stolen.

The victim told police that he had been to a bank on Bellaire Boulevard to withdraw money. Police said he was likely followed.

If you know anything about this crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. You have to call Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be up for the reward.