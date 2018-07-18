CYPRESS, Texas - A man was arrested after pulling a knife on another man in a road rage incident in Cypress on Tuesday.

According to deputies, Ricky Cleon Anderson, 39, was driving behind another man when he began to honk his horn repeatedly and then rammed his vehicle into the man's car while they were stopped at a red light.

The man told deputies he followed Anderson into a parking lot to get his information for the damage. He said Anderson then got out of his vehicle and approached him with a knife drawn.

The man said he pulled out a concealed handgun to protect himself and Anderson fled the scene.

Not long after, deputies found Anderson and he was arrested, He has been charged with Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, a 2nd Degree Felony.

His bond was set at $50,000.

