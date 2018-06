HOUSTON - A man and a teenage boy were injured Tuesday night in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston, according to Houston Police.

Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. Tuesday at the San Marcos Apartments in the 6300 block of Bellfort.

Authorities say the victims, an adult and a 15-year-old, were talking to rescue workers before they were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police are now searching for the shooting suspect.

