Man taken to hospital by Life Flight after drive-by shooting in NE Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Pct. 3 deputies are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that left one man injured Sunday night in northeast Harris County.

Deputies responded to a shooting call Sunday night at the intersection of Stonefield Manor Drive and Van Hunt Lane. Authorities said a man was driving when suspects in another car shot at him. The man was struck and was taken to a hospital by Life Flight.

@Pct3Constables were dispatched to 9400 Van Hut Ln at Stonefield Manor Dr. Prelim info is an adult male with a gunshot wound taken by Life Flight to Memorial Herman. @HCSOTexas investigators are responding. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/xRPDZYBVRb — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 28, 2020

Deputies do not believe the shooting was related to road rage. They are in the process of interviewing a witness.