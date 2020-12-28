Man taken to hospital by Life Flight after drive-by shooting in NE Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Pct. 3 deputies are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that left one man injured Sunday night in northeast Harris County.
Deputies responded to a shooting call Sunday night at the intersection of Stonefield Manor Drive and Van Hunt Lane. Authorities said a man was driving when suspects in another car shot at him. The man was struck and was taken to a hospital by Life Flight.
Deputies do not believe the shooting was related to road rage. They are in the process of interviewing a witness.
There is no description of the suspects at this time.