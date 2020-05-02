HOUSTON — Two people were taken into custody following a standoff with a driver in a vehicle police say was stolen during an aggravated robbery overnight.

This started around 1 a.m. Wednesday when Houston police say they got a hit on the stolen vehicle via LoJack in the 3000 block of Tidewater.

Police say they requested backup and conducted a felony stop on the stolen vehicle. The passenger in the stolen vehicle immediately exited the car and surrendered to police.

However, police say the driver refused to surrender. After about 30 minutes, police decided to use a tactical approach and smashed the passenger-side window. The driver was taken into custody without further incident shortly after.

HPD is contacting the Harris County District Attorney’s Office to determine what charges will be filed.

