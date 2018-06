TOMBALL, Texas - Tomball Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of taking photos or video of a child in a dressing room.

Authorities say the alleged incident occurred May 12 at a business in the 27600 block of Tomball Parkway. They say a man recorded photos or video of a child in a changing room at the business.

Case: 180512-003



An unidentified male is alleged to have taken photos or videos of a child in the changing room of a business located in the 27600 block of Tomball pkwy.

If you know who they may be please contact:

Detective Harral

281-351-5451#Crime #CrimeIntel #TomballPD pic.twitter.com/YSV9Ss7GMf — Tomball Police Dept (@TomballPD) June 1, 2018

Anyone who recognizes the man seen in surveillance video is urged to call Detective Harral at (281) 351-5451.

© 2018 KHOU