Man riding skateboard killed in hit-and-run crash in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A young man is dead after a fatal hit-and-run late Monday in northwest Harris County, according to investigators.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded about 11:45 p.m. to the 11700 block of W. Montgomery Road.

Investigators said the victim was riding his skateboard when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle. The driver of that vehicle didn’t stop to render aid and kept going, officers said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers believe he is in his late teens. They’re still trying to identify him.

HCSO Sgt. R. Gutierrez said the area where the incident occurred is poorly lit and there are no sidewalks.

