Man accused of stealing dozens of panties, clothing from 3 different women at Pasadena apartment complex

Jacob Davidson, 29, is behind bars after being arrested for three counts of burglary of habitation. His bond has been set at $50,000 for each count.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Jacob Davidson is a serial burglar who particularly targets women for their clothing items.

On June 9, Davidson allegedly forced his way inside of a woman's apartment, in the 7800 block of Spencer Highway, by breaking down her front door and stole 30 pairs of her underwear. He also took her makeup and makeup brushes and an unknown amount of clothing, according to court documents.

On June 12, Davidson reportedly committed the same crime at the same apartment complex, this time a different victim.

This woman told police a man broke into her apartment and stole 10 pairs of her underwear, her makeup, $500 in cash and some of her clothes.

The woman later identified Davidson as the suspect.

The third burglary, according to court documents, happened on July 9. Police met up with a woman who stayed at the apartment complex on Spencer Highway and told them a man broke into her apartment using a key she accidentally left outside her door.

He allegedly took off with 15 pairs of her underwear, makeup, bras, swimsuits and some of her clothes. He also stole some of her and her daughter's dirty clothes, the court documents read.

Police were able to identify Davidson as the suspect who committed all of these crimes with the help of surveillance video.

Davidson was arrested and admitted to the burglaries. He apparently told police he would follow the women's patterns and target them specifically for their clothes.

Court documents revealed that Davidson was already on parole for burglary of habitation and has been previously convicted of burglary of habitation, burglary of a building and enticing a child.

His bond has been set at $150,000.