HOUSTON — Police caught a man who allegedly stole a Pasadena police SUV and led them on a chase overnight.

The chase and arrest happened after 2 a.m. Friday on Houston’s south side.

Pasadena police have not yet confirmed how the man managed to steal the officer’s patrol car. The suspect is accused of leading officers to Highway 288 and Holmes Road where Houston police joined in to assist.

The suspect left the highway and went into a grassy area where he eventually crashed after coming across some railroad tracks.

The suspect jumped out to run away but he was arrested after the 20-minute pursuit.

As of 4:30 a.m. the investigation was still underway at the scene. Highway 288’s mainlanes are not impacted.

