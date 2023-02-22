HPD: Child dropped off after man steals woman's car from gas station in SW Houston

Police did not say if the child was hurt. The man and the woman's car have not been found.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston police were searching for a man Wednesday who they said stole a woman's car with a child inside and then dropped the child off in an area of southwest Houston.

The woman told police she was giving the man a ride when he stole her car from an Exxon on Wilcrest near the Southwest Freeway. He allegedly took the car after she got out to get some gas.

Police said the child was in the backseat and the man later dropped the child off somewhere in the 12200 block of Dover Street, which is about three minutes away from where he stole the car.

Police did not say if the child was hurt.

The man and the woman's car were not found.